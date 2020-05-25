HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Crews battled flames in a home at 141 Oak Street on Monday night.
The Fire Department got a call about the fire in a two-family duplex, Cpt. Kevin Cavagnac.
Responding units found smoke and flame coming from the top floor and attic, he said.
The fire has since been extinguished, but when crews were battling the flames, a big cloud of smoke could be seen from the highway.
All seven residents were able to evacuate unharmed, Cavagnac said.
Now a family is without a home.
One person that lives in this home is Holyoke Pastor Samuel Mateo.
The pastor said he heard a big bang but he couldn’t go up to the attic to see what happened.
His son, Samuel Mateo Jr. said he is speechless losing everything he knew growing up.
“I am absolutely devastated and heart broken, but we are happy that everybody got out,” he said. “All the lives are accounted for, even the pets, but obviously losing your childhood home and all your belongings is a dagger.”
The pastor explained what he heard when the fire started.
“My nephew was in his attic in his room and he heard a blast, a loud bang and he opened the door and it sounds like it was an electrical circuit and as soon as he heard the blast it was already on fire,” the pastor said.
Holyoke fire officials said the home is a total loss, and the exact cause is under investigation.
The pastor is thankful people from his church community came out to console him and his family.
