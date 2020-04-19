LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Officials responded to a house fire at 74 Forest Glen Road in Longmeadow just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Forest Glen Road was closed as the Longmeadow Fire Department extinguished the flames along with mutual aid from East Longmeadow Fire Department.
Upon arrival, there was heavy fire on the front porch into the home, Cpt. John Rigney said.
Fire officials were able to extinguish the flames in about 15 minutes, he said.
There is heavy fire damage to the front porch and smoke and heat damage inside, he said.
The East Longmeadow and North Thompsonville fire departments assisted.
Shaker Pines and Agawam fire covered the station while they were out.
The fire is under investigation with the state fire marshal, it appears to be electrical.
The family will have to make other living arrangements, Rigney said.
