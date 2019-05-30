NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews responded to a fire on Burts Pit Road in Northampton Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials told Western Mass News the call came in just before 12:30 p.m. today.
They noted that it was out within about 15 minutes and while the damage was mostly contained to the attic, they still estimate more than $100,000 in damage.
They explained that no one is currently living at the house, due to a tree that fell on it a few weeks ago.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
