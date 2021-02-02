SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Team coverage continued in Springfield with a particular clean up effort that was still underway in many cities and towns.
On the streets here, many fire hydrants were completely covered with snow.
Fire departments across western Mass. said every hydrant should be shoveled out as soon as possible.
The Springfield Fire Department was busy working on clearing the snow away from the 6,718 fire hydrants across the city. Firefighters set out with shovels in hand to make sure if there is a fire, they won't be wasting time digging out a fire hydrant.
“Any help we can get from the citizens of Springfield for moving the snow around the hydrant helps us immensely. We need the hydrants cleared out so we can establish a water supply if there is a fire in the neighborhood,” Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.
Piemonte said you could be fined up to $100 if you are physically able to clear a path but choose not to.
Over in West Springfield firefighters, also worked on making sure fire hydrants are accessible across town, encouraging residents to help shovel a three-foot area around a hydrant, as well as the city of Chicopee.
Piemonte said every second is crucial when fighting a fire and if they have to spend time shoveling a fire hydrant, that's time they can't get back.
