AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire on Pond View Drive in Amherst tore through a home Wednesday morning.
Two people were sent to the hospital - a man and his father - but we’re told they're okay because of the actions they took and the choices they made.
When crews arrived at 94 Pond View Drive at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, they found a wall of flames.
Fire crews had to wade through the snow to set up water lines to douse the flames.
Two people were home at the time of the fire. Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson told Western Mass News that they're alive because of two reasons.
"Their smoke detectors worked. They woke up, looked down the hall, saw smoke, and shut his door," Nelson explained.
However, after closing the door, the flames continued to spread. The father and son inside were forced to make a decision to jump from a window to the ground. They did and now, they're okay.
Ronald Loescher has lived next door to 94 Pond View for more than 50 years.
"Astounding, I can't quite believe it," Loescher said.
Loescher said that he slept through the commotion early on, but awoke to red lights flashing outside his home.
"I expected to see someone working on an electrical problem, or plumbing problem," Loescher added.
Some of those red lights belonged to the state's rehab unit, a truck that gives firefighters a chance to recharge before going back out into the elements. Nelson said it was needed.
"It was about 10 degrees. You know, there's nothing worse than being cold and wet," Nelson said.
Watching on, Loescher said that this neighborhood will rally around their neighbors who are now without a home.
"I'm deeply concerned, troubled about what happened. We will find out and look into their welfare as well," Loescher noted.
The cause of the fire has not been released. The state fire marshal's office, who was on-scene, is assisting Amherst Fire in the investigation.
