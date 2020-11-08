SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews battled flames at a home on Phillips Avenue in Springfield, according to Capt. Drew Piemonte.
The fire has since been extinguished and there were no reported injuries or residents displaced.
Piemonte said the fire started on the front porch, but the Arson and Bomb Squad is still investigating the cause.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as more information comes into the newsroom.
