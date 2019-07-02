Fire forces temporary closure of Galo Rei Restaurant.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at the Galo Rei Restaurant Thursday night.
According to Capt. Machado of the Ludlow Fire Department, firefighters received a 911 call from a person that was passing through the area saying that there was a fire on the roof of the Galo Rei Restaurant, which is located on East Street.
As crews were in the process of responding, additional 911 calls came in to their dispatch center reporting the same thing.
While en route, Ludlow Police officers notified firefighters that there was a fire on the roof of the restaurant.
Crews arrived to find that the kitchen, located in the rear of the building, was fully involved, and worked quickly to prevent the flames from reaching the multi-story apartment building that was attached to the restaurant.
Ludlow officials were forced to shut off the power and the gas to the restaurant and police had to close off a section of East Street as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the fire had originated on the roof of the Galo Rei Restaurant and had spread through a heating vent and into the kitchen of the building.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Although an approximate cost has not yet been released yet, Capt. Machado tells Western Mass News that the restaurant sustained extensive damage.
Fire officials cleared the scene and police reopened that portion of East Street around 9:20 p.m.
The office of the State Fire Marshal and the Fire Inspector will arrive sometime in the morning to evaluate further and to also determine the cause of the fire.
The Galo Rei Restaurant will remain closed until further notice.
