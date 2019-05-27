Fire in Monterey forces at least two residents out of their home.

MONTEREY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least two people will have to look for other means of shelter tonight after a fire broke out at their home Monday afternoon.
Monterey Fire Chief Sean Tyron tells us that a resident had returned to their home at 8 Dowd Road, and observed flames were emitting from the residence, stating that there was a fire on the first floor.
Monterey officials rushed to the scene, and were able to contain the fire to a corner of the home.
Firefighters were on scene for over two hours, officially clearing the scene around 3:00.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Since the house was in a remote location, members of the Otis, New Marlborough, Great Barrington, and Sandisfield Fire Departments were called in to assist.
Chief Tyron stated that, while the residents will not be allowed back in there home just yet, the occupants do have a second home that they can go to.
At least two people resided at that Dowd Road residence, but Chief Tyron adds that there could be as many as three people that lived there.
The home sustained approximately $100-150,000 in damages.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that cause was electrical in nature.
