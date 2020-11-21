SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire was intentionally set at a Burlington clothing store located at 380 Cooley Street.
The Springfield Fire Department was alerted to the scene at approximately 4 p.m. and was able to extinguish the small fire shortly after 4:30 p.m.
The department's spokesperson Capt. Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News there were no reported injuries. The store is now closed for the remainder of the day.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad was able to determine the fire was intentionally set. But will continue to investigate the incident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
