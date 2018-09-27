SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield residents have been forced out of their Bristol Street home following a fire Thursday night.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Tetreault, when crews arrived to the home on 62-64 Bristol Street around 9 p.m. they saw heavy fire coming from the back porches.
Luckily, the fire was extinguished quicky and no one was hurt but the fire caused under $80,000 in damage.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents at this time.
Now, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating what caused the fire.
