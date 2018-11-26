SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Southampton firefighters were able to stall a fast-moving shed fire that extended to a group home, leaving multiple residents displaced Monday afternoon.
Southampton Fire Chief John Workman told Western Mass News a shed near the group home on 314 College Highway became engulfed in flames around 1:45 p.m.
It took two minutes for firefighters to get there, but Chief Workman noted before they arrived, someone driving by saw the flames and ran to the group home to make sure everyone was out.
Chief Workman added the State Fire Marshal's Office also happened to be in the area and made it in time before the fire department was on scene.
The shed was completely destroyed, and the fire melted some of the group home's siding, some windows were broken, and caused electrical damage.
Jennifer Mieth with the State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.
The person who runs the group home has found housing for those displaced, and no injuries were reported.
