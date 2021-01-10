SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time in the history of Massachusetts, no children died in any fire throughout the year 2020.
Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey told Western Mass News about this accomplishment and said teaching fire safety in school has paid off.
The Student Awareness of Fire Education program, also called SAFE, teaches children how to prevent fires while showing them that if one does happen, how to stay safe.
"That’s been a significant factor in making sure the people are alerted to fires quickly," he said. "Fire progresses very rapidly, and having those tools available to us makes all the difference in the world. I think we see that message get through."
He told Western Mass News the program, on top of local fire department campaigns, is making a difference.
Ostroskey added that overall fire deaths declined as well, down from 42 in 2019 to 39 in 2020.
He also said that while people are home more during the pandemic, it’s important to test smoke detectors to keep everyone safe.
