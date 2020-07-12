SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials responded to a garage fire in Springfield today. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad said the cause of the fire was from a grill that was too close to the garage, and now, officials are warning about improper use of outdoor grills.
Captain Drew Piemonte of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that grills should always be a minimum of 10-feet from a house to prevent a fire.
"It was too close to the garage, and they were rotisserieing a pig, and the heat of the grill caught the garage on fire," Piemonte explained.
A structure fire on Pembroke Street in Springfield on Sunday morning stemmed from a cook-out gone wrong.
Piemonte told Western Mass News that there were no injuries reported, but this wasn’t the first grill fire they’ve responded to this summer.
"Usually most common ones are grease build-ups on the bottom of the trap," he said. "Then the grease is dripping, it drips down on the tank, and it starts burning off."
Piemonte told Western Mass News it’s important to know some grill safety tips before your next barbecue.
"Make sure all your connections are tight with your propane tanks, and all your connections going from there to the burner assemblies," he explained. "Maintenance is big to keep them clean from grease build-up, and food deposits on the bottom trays, where the grease is."
Piemonte told us maintenance is key and that you should never leave your grill unattended.
If you smell propane, don’t light the grill. Make sure kids and pets are away from the grill at all times and always have a fire extinguisher handy.
"Check for leaks, you can do that by checking your connections and spraying soap and water solution on them. If it bubbles, that means that the propane tank is leaking and there’s not a good seal, so either has it serviced by a professional or replace the parts as needed," Piemonte explained.
Piemonte also said there are no estimated costs on the damage that was caused by the garage fire from either today.
