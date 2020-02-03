CHICOPEE/GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Did you know you have less time than ever to escape your home if it is on fire?
Fire officials said you have about three minutes to get out.
Western Mass News dug deeper to find out why and get answers about what that means for your family and how you can stay safe.
Walter Giroux woke up to his house on fire in Granville last year.
"We believe because of a battery in a laptop that was rather old so we think the explosion happened and then we think some linen caught on fire and so that how the fire started," Giroux said.
He said his family escaped their home quickly.
"So the house was built in 1859..." Giroux explained.
A home that is 161 years old is now left charred; damaged but is still standing.
"Because our house is so old it used old wood that it that the old wood burns slower so that is what most likely what helped save the building we had a lot of insulation. So there wasn’t as much oxygen to feed the fire," Giroux said.
After the fire was put out and Giroux was able to get back inside...he said he was shocked to see some furniture was still intact.
"When we went into the house the hole bedroom where it started is completely destroyed but a lot of the older wood furniture a lot of the contents behind the wood was perfectly ok it just smelt really bad and was burnt with water damage," Giroux said.
Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh from the Chicopee Fire Department told Western Mass News homes and furniture built with real wood materials take more time to burn when there is a fire.
"Back then some of the natural fibers and the solid materials that were used in building real wood and other building processes had like 15-20 minutes of smoldering involved prior to fully ignition," Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh explained.
And now...
"Today some of the data shows that you have under three minutes in some cases under 2 minutes from when the smoke alarm sound to exit your home," Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh said.
Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh told Western Mass News, a key factor is not just the materials but the home itself.
Older homes tend to have many separate rooms, Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh said that contained the fire to specific rooms.
Giving people inside more time to escape, but a new trend is having an open floor plan.
Creating an opportunity for fire to spread more quickly and the size of a fire doubles every minute.
"That’s why we really encourage people to have a solid escape plan," Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh noted.
Here are some tips to make a safe escape plan.
You should create a map of your home, making sure to use arrows to show two ways out of every room...especially bedrooms.
Keeping walkways open inside your home is a must, to make sure you can get out quickly.
It's best to plan for a meeting place outside.
And on the outside of your home, having a street number that is clearly shown on the outside of your home so the fire department knows where they are going, quickly.
The fire department also stressed the importance of...
"Working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are a must to give families valuable minutes to escape," Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh said.
