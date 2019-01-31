SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in communities around the area are reminding people there are places to keep warm no matter how low the temperatures go.
Let's all close our eyes for a second, think of a warmer place.
It's what you need to do on a day like today, literal life-threatening cold.
From Greenfield to Springfield, shelters and warming centers are open if you're in a pinch and need to warm up.
You can also check with your local police department to see which shelters or warming centers near you are open.
In many cases, they'll let you recharge your personal batteries right in the lobby.
Now, let's talk about your home, because weather this frigid is a nightmare for your pipes.
To keep them from freezing, let some water drip from your faucet.
Turn the heat up a few extra degrees as well.
Also, don't forget your pets.
"Keep your pets indoors," Lori Swanson with the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control Adoption Center in Springfield tells us. "Even pets that are bred for cold weather, [such as] Huskies, they should not be left outside when the temperatures are left to this cold."
Frostbite in temps like these can kick in in a matter of minutes.
Some signs of frostbite are cold, hard, waxy skin, prickly feeling, numbness or blistering.
Your skin could even change colors a bit with hues of red, white, and blue.
"If people are going to be out in this weather," Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi tells us. "They have to make sure their hat's on, their face is covered, [and] don't leave any exposed skin in a short amount of time. You can get frostbite and hypothermia."
It's as low as forty-five below out there Thursday morning when you factor in the wind chill, and the postal service has even suspended deliveries, because it's so cold.
Another thing fire officials here are reminding people about is not heat their homes with their stove.
It generates a lot of carbon monoxide.
