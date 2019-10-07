EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local fire departments are busy with calls from homeowners about carbon monoxide alarms going off.
As the nights get cold and many of us fire up the heat for the first time one local fire chief has at least three critical safety questions for every homeowner.
The three questions are: Where are your carbon monoxide detectors placed, how old are they and would you know what to do if they went off.
At Rocky's Hardware in East Longmeadow, Western Mass News caught up with Rick Whitney perusing the carbon monoxide detector aisle.
"I knew I wanted to fire up my boiler for the season and I was a little shaky on how old this one was, the one I had, so I said I better update it because you don't want to have carbon in the house," Whitney said.
As many homeowners fire up their boilers and heating systems for the first time this season, just down the road at the East Longmeadow Fire Department, Chief Paul Morrissette told Western Mass News calls for carbon monoxide detectors going off started coming in over the weekend,
"We found high levels of carbon monoxide in the resident's home. They had just turned on their furnace overnight because the temperatures had dropped and they were alerted when their carbon monoxide detector sounded," Chief Morrissette explained.
Initially, Chief Morrissette said a teenage resident of the home ignored the alarm.
"He commented, he heard the detectors going off and he closed his door and went back to sleep," Chief Morrissette said.
Not advised! Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless, tasteless, poisonous, and in high levels, deadly.
Carbon monoxide is produced when any fuel such as gas, oil, kerosene wood or charcoal is burned.
Chief Morrissette said you should have a detector not only on every floor of your house...
"You should have one on every floor of your home within 10 feet of each bedroom," Chief Morrissette explained.
Plugin, battery-operated, ceiling mounted...the Chief said what's on store shelves today will do the trick, but despite package guidelines, replace them every 4 to 5 years.
"The manufacturer says 5 to 7 years, but we get a lot of calls when a detectors start to go at that end of life activation in that 4 to 5 window," Chief Morrissette said.
And when it goes off...
"More importantly the first thing to do when you hear that is getting out of the house and then call the fire department," Chief Morrissette explained.
A specialized meter will tell firefighters whether or not it's safe to go back in.
You may not know that since 2006, Massachusetts state law requires homeowners to have carbon monoxide alarms.
Other safety tips include making sure they are placed where you can hear them loud and clear.
Know the difference between a low battery beep and an actual alarm, and do not place them in corners of a room, peaks of ceilings, near the stove or fireplace.
