AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As we continue to follow a massive fire in Holyoke that left a family of six without a home, Western Mass News has learned that one of the victims is a teacher at South Hadley High School.
Officials say the cause of the fire last night on Fairfield Avenue was because of improperly extinguished smoking materials.
We spoke with a fire captain who tells Western Mass News that the number one cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts is careless disposal of smoking materials.
"Fire grows very quickly and can spread very fast," Amherst Fire Department Capt. Steven Chandler tells us.
Last night in Holyoke, a fire ripped through a house, leaving the Langevin family and their baby without a home.
Western Mass News spoke to a captain in the Amherst Fire Department who says disposing of smoking materials properly is extremely important.
"Keeping smoking materials away from anything flammable, whether that be grass clippings and mulch outside, and clothing and mattresses and couches inside," says Capt. Chandler.
Officials say the fire began around 6 last night.
All six family members, including the baby, made it out safely.
That house eventually crumbled to the ground, leaving firefighters to battle the flames from the outside.
Capt. Chandler tells Western Mass News that, in his experience, smoking materials can burn for a while before they build up enough heat to spark a major fire.
He says that it’s important to take additional safety measures for your family.
"Having working smoke detectors in your home is one of the biggest prevention things that can be done. Getting early awareness when there is a fire incident of any kind so you can get out of the house safely is supremely important," explained Capt. Chandler.
Capt. Chandler says that the best way to dispose of smoking materials is in a metal canister with sand at the bottom.
He says that if a smoke detector ever goes off, you should immediately evacuate your home.
"We want people to make sure that they treat every smoke detector activation that it’s a real fire until proven otherwise," stated Capt. Chandler.
A GoFundMe has already been set up for the Langevin family and it has raised almost $18,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.