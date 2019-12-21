PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a structure fire in Pittsfield earlier today.
They say the fire was caused by the homeowner trying to thaw out a frozen pipe.
As temperatures continue to drop, pipes become vulnerable in the cold and can start to freeze.
That is exactly what sparked a house fire today.
Officials are now speaking out, warning people not to unthaw pipes themselves.
Smoke was seen coming from the side of a house on Churchill Street in Pittsfield Saturday morning.
Fire officials tell Western Mass News the fire sparked when the homeowner took a heat gun to a frozen pipe.
"Throughout my career, fires I've been to have involved frozen pipes and the owner or occupants trying to thaw them out themselves, it usually doesn't end well," Pittsfield Deputy Chief Daniel Garner stated.
Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Garner tells Western Mass News over the phone that the best way to unthaw a frozen pipe in your home is to not do it at all.
"The safest way to handle a situation like that is to let a professional handle it. Anytime you have a frozen pipe in your house, call a licensed plumber and go from there," explained Deputy Chief Garner.
He says unthawing frozen pipes is the cause of a handful of fires each Winter, a situation that can go wrong in seconds.
"Some people use small, butane torches. Some use heat guns. The heat gun is the safest way to do it. He was doing everything right, but sometimes, it just gets away from you. Don't take matters into your own hands," added Deputy Chief Garner.
Deputy Chief Garner says that everyone in the house did make it out safely.
The damage is expected to be under $10,000.
