AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are still battling the landfill fire near Bondi’s Island, a scene that has lasted over 72-hours now.
It’s a different scene on Sunday than the past few days. For the first time, there is no visible smoke coming from the landfill, and crews said they made huge progress.
Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois told Western Mass News that Sunday was a turning point in their fight to put out these flames.
"We made significant progress between yesterday and today," he explained. "If I were to put a number on it we're about 90-95 percent extinguished, the remaining percentage is not consequential to public safety, and can be handled in the next few days with the assistance of a much smaller number of fire firefighters."
He said at one point, there were more than 80 firefighters from 12 different communities at the scene, but now, they can have less than 25 to manage what’s left of the fire.
Sirois said there are still small patches of flames flaring up, but these fires can be contained.
He told us they are expecting to spend a few more days on the scene but plan to have the situation resolved by the end of the week.
It’s been three days since fire officials first got the call about flames at the landfill near Bondi’s Island.
The air was filled with smoke, impacting several nearby communities. But after many tests on the air quality in local neighborhoods, it’s been determined that there are no toxic chemicals.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3, hear more about the challenges with this fire and why the chief said this was the largest relay pumping effort in Hampden County history.
