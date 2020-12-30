SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is now over, but some people may enjoy keeping their tree up into the new year. But fire investigators in western Mass. said if you have a real live Christmas tree, you should take it down sooner rather than later so it doesn't become a fire hazard.
“So we had little kids, and everybody wanted to decorate the tree right away, and I said no because it was melting, and it would ruin the floor," said Belchertown resident Marilynn Ianna-Ccone. "So my husband came up with a great idea to dry the tree off in the garage.”
Ianna-Ccone was talking about the 12-foot tree her family got seven Christmases ago. Her husband Jayme dried off the tree with a space heater so that the entire family could decorate it, but then...
“About three days before Christmas, we have noticed for several weeks that the leaves were dropping and dropping, and at that point, there were no needles left on the tree," she explained.
That year they got rid of the tree soon after Christmas and said they didn’t want it catching on fire.
"So I knew it was a fire hazard. We ripped the whole thing down, and because it was so big and it was dry to the bone, we had to cut all the branches off the whole tree to get it out the front door," she added.
Springfield's Fire Commissioner Bj Calvi told Western Mass News if anyone plans to keep their real Christmas trees up past the new year. Also, to be very careful and not put anything around the trees that could catch it on fire.
“I wouldn’t smoke around it. Don’t have candles lit around the tree. It’s a dangerous situation," he noted. "I’ve been to houses that have had Christmas tree fires that the tree burned so hot it would burn a hole right through the floor.”
One Chicopee resident Western Mass News caught up with got a real tree this Christmas.
She already took her tree down, not because of the fire hazard. But because she wanted her dining room back. However, she said she's also aware of the potential danger.
“That’s not why I got rid of it. But you know, it's always on my mind what could happen," explained Chicopee resident Danielle McGahee. "But I water it pretty regularly, so I’m not too concerned about that."
Now, if anyone is trying to get rid of their Christmas tree, check in with the local department of public works to see when they will go around picking up Christmas trees.
