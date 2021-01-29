SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There were two destructive house fires in the western Mass. region this week, and they both had something in common.
Two homes caught fire this week, both extremely damaged. Another thing they have in common? They were both under home renovations.
An explosion on Prospect Street in Greenfield Tuesday left a destroyed home.
Fire officials told Western Mass News the house was vacant except for one person working on the home, injured during the fire, and transported to a Boston Hospital.
The cause remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall, though they did rule out natural gas.
The next day, early Wednesday morning, a home on Wilbraham Road in Springfield went up in flames. A resident was on the scene when the fire started and shared a video with Western Mass News.
Cpt. Drew Piemonte, the spokesperson for Springfield Fire Department, said no one was in the home when it caught fire but believes it started in the basement. An exact cause has yet to be determined.
But like the house in Greenfield, this one was undergoing renovations as well.
Western Mass News caught up with fire officials both in Greenfield and Springfield to figure out what homeowners should know before starting reconstruction work.
"Pay attention to what the ignition sources are, they're using as they are working on the structure and keeping a close eye on how they're doing the renovation," Piemonte explained.
Cpt. Jesse Phelps with Greenfield Fire Department told Western Mass News a fire started from various aspects of home renovation, like electrical work.
"So it could be anything. Utilities play a part in that, whether it's electrical or gas. That's typically your main utilities anyway," he noted.
