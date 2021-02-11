WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The dangers of carbon monoxide poison increase in the winter, and there are things you can do after a snowstorm to protect you and your family.
When we think of shoveling after a storm, our to-do list includes the sidewalk, the driveway, or even a fire hydrant, but as the West Springfield Fire Department explains, it's essential to also clear the snow out around vents and meters on the side of your home.
"What would happen then as a carbon monoxide would back up into your home instead of being exhausted properly. A lot of the older type systems would vent their carbon monoxide up through and past the roofline of the house," said West Springfield's Fire Department's Lt. C.J. Bartone. "A lot of the newer hire efficiencies, they, kind of, come out right out of the side of the home, and if you don’t clear those out, making sure there’s enough exhaust to go out and fresh air to come in, you’ll have carbon monoxide back up into your home."
When looking for this vent on a newer system, Lt. C.J. Bartone explained how they appear.
Bartone told Western Mass News that when it comes to a small vent, it doesn't take too long for it to quickly be covered in snow.
"It wouldn’t take much for snowdrift, or if you have a snowblower on your driveway, you could be throwing it on the vent system. It wouldn’t take much for that to be clogged," Bartone said.
Another vent to check in on is your dryer vent.
"If it’s a gas vented dryer, it’s a product of combustion, and therefore, if you don’t clear out that exhaust vent, it would be the same as not clearing out your furnace or boiler direct vent," he explained.
While you're checking on those vents, it's also a good idea to clear snow, and ice from your gas and electric meters, so firefighters can easily access them in case of an emergency. These steps are essential to making sure your systems are operating.
That said, their department wants to stress the importance of making sure you still have the proper detectors in place.
"Having working detectors, both carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, I think those are paramount," he said. "Carbon monoxide is odorless, it’s colorless, and you wouldn’t know if it existed in your home unless you have these detectors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.