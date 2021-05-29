SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Fire officials responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning.
Fire officials responded around 2 a.m. Saturday morning to 15 Salem Street
The fire was extinguished quickly. Two tenants live in the apartment where the fire started. According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, the tenants were not displaced.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
