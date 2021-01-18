HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hadley Fire officials responded to a barn fire Monday night.
Fire officials responded to a fully involved barn fire on Shattuck Road in Hadley around 9:30 p.m.
According to Hadley Police, the fire is under investigation, and crews are still on scene.
There were no reported injuries, according to officials.
Shattuck Road is closed from Comins Road to the Sunderland town line. Officials do not know when the road will reopen at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
