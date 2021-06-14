WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials in Wilbraham responded to a structure fire at 5 Brainard Road on Monday night.
According to Wilbraham Fire, all units responded. They tell Western Mass News power had to temporarily be turned off.
Officials responded around 6:28 p.m. to a house on fire where smoke was visible and a working fire was determined.
A second alarm was struck and Ludlow Fire responded as well.
The fire was quickly under control within five minutes.
Residents self-evacuated and there were no injuries. One cat was rescued by fire officials.
It is unknown if residents were displaced. The cause of the fire was believed to be cooking related.
