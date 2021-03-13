SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Fire Officials responded to a fire on Overlook Drive Saturday morning.
Fire officials responded to a structure fire on Overlook Drive. The fire was contained to outside the house.
The fire caused minor damage to the structure and there were no reported injuries, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be careless disposal of smoking material.
