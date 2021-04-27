MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monson Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on Hovey Ave.
Crews are responding to a structure fire around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
Palmer Fire Department, Bondsville Fire Department, and Wilbraham Fire Departments are assisting.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
According to the Monson Police Department the road is closed to traffic.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
