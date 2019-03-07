Fire officials say underground electromechanical failure to blame for Fort St. fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire officials have released the cause of the fire that occurred at the Springfield Fort Café and Fort Restaurant back in late February.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, states that a large piece of conduit, which is buried under the sidewalk between the road and the building at 1600 Main Street, suffered an electromechanical failure.
The failure resulted in a fire breaking out inside the conduit, which quickly spread into the junction box of the basement.
On the morning of February 24, Leger stated that firefighters responded to a fire on Fort Street around 9:45 a.m. after the automatic fire alarms went off in the basement of the Student Prince Café and Restaurant.
Leger added that there was no damage inside of the restaurant, but the Student Prince Café and Fort Restaurant was closed for the remainder of the day due to power restoration.
The Student Prince Café and Restaurant was in full operation the very next day.
