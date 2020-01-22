AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire officials are speaking out after a new social media challenge is causing fires.
The trend is sparking concern across the state after multiple students participated in the challenge at school.
Western Mass News spoke to the Amherst Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeff Olmstead about this issue.
"We are hoping this isn’t a trend and it's an isolated incident in a couple of places," Olmstead said.
A viral video from the social media app, TikTok, filmed at a school showed a penny being placed down a wall to the exposed prongs from a charger, causing sparks and electrical damage.
"The burning causes damage to the outlets. In the schools, all the way back to the circuit breaker," Olmstead explained.
The state fire marshal's office issued a statement to fire departments across the Commonwealth to warn them about this dangerous “trend” that can cause serious damage, but also a fire.
“Ultimately, most folks have the common sense to say it's a bad idea. We are worried about the ones that are experimental to try it," Olmstead noted.
Olmstead said kids need to realize how dangerous this is.
"Thousands of dollars to the electrical system if they need to be done or if they have to pull those wires back to a circuit breaker, the damage to the person, electrocution causing burns or death or starting clothes on fire or items nearby," Olmstead explained.
This challenge could not only hurt you or the people around you. The Amherst Fire Department said you could get fined if you are caught.
"Although they are younger, they will get fees fines and probations and no one wants to see them have a felony or conviction on a record," Olmstead noted.
So far three schools in Massachusetts have been linked to the challenge and according to Olmstead, those students are facing criminal charges.
“For the destruction of property burning of a building and disorderly conduct," Olmstead said.
Olmstead told us parents are also advised to monitor their children's social media to prevent them from participating.
"Parents always need to try to supervise but if they have a second to show them this video how dangerous this can be and make sure it doesn’t happen in their house," Olmstead said.
