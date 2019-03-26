AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a renewed warning from first responders after a man fell through the ice on Puffer’s Pond in Amherst on Monday.
Warmer weather is upon us and that means the ice is melting and water is becoming more visible at Puffers Pond.
“You know the temps have been all over the place. You really can’t trust the ice. You really don’t know how thick it is," said Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson.
However, that's not keeping people off the ice or what might look like ice this time of year.
Around 7 p.m. Monday night, a bicyclist was riding around the pond and heard someone yelling for help.
“So he thought to himself, I wonder if that could be the guy I just saw and turns out it was. He was about 50 feet out on the ice and he had fallen through up to his shoulders," Nelson explained.
Nelson told Western Mass News that the police department arrived there first and threw rescue ropes to help the man.
The man was pulled to safety and is said to be doing fine.
This was the second rescue conducted on Puffers Pond this year.
The first was last month when the temperatures were much colder, but even so, the ice was not thick enough for an 11 year old boy, who ended up submerged in water up to his chest.
“'Oh look, well it's cold, it's ice, it's thick. I'll go out there.' Looks can be deceiving," Nelson noted.
Nelson told Western Mass News that the water underneath the ice is constantly flowing, causing the ice to shift, so if it looks safe, it's probably not.
Jennie Traschen, who lives nearby, said that during the winter, it's common to see people around and maybe on the ice, but not this time of year.
“I'm sure there are more things in the world worth dying for, but I don’t think walking on ice is on of them," Traschen said.
Amherst Fire suggests if you are going near the water, tell someone where you are going, bring your phone, and perhaps a flotation device just incase.
