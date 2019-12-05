CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are concerns about fire hydrants buried in snow earlier this week and the Chicopee Fire Department has put out a plea for help.
Two days after western Massachusetts was buried in over a foot of snow, many fire hydrants remain covered, posing a danger.
“We have approximately 4,000 fire hydrants here in the city of Chicopee with the majority of them being public fire hydrants located on city streets and so, after a large storm, if we don’t have the fire hydrant cleared...it can delay getting water onto the fire," said Chicopee Fire Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh.
Collins-Kalbaugh said it could be a major help if everyone simply grabbed a shovel and starts digging a pathway here to the hydrant, in addition to one more task.
“Three feet around the hydrant because we actually have the hydrant wrench and tools we need to use to open the fire hydrant and to attach the fire hoses to it,” Collins-Kalbaugh said.
Collins-Kalbaugh told Western Mass News with a minimum of 27 on-duty firefighters responding to all types of calls, they can only get to so many fire hydrants at a time.
“It is a little bit to ask, but really, if there is fire at that location and we do see an uptake in fires during the winter due to heating and other issues and Christmas trees in the home, we really do need to have access to those hydrants," Collins-Kalbaugh noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.