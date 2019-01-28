SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest extreme cold snap is heading our way and first responders are urging people to be safe when it comes to staying warm.
Some recent fires in Springfield are examples of what to look out for.
The arctic air is making its way back to the region and that means many people will be turning up the heat.
Springfield fire officials told Western Mass News that this is also the time of year when fires are on the increase.
Just this month, firefighters responded to multiple fires in Springfield traced back to electrical outlets.
“People need to make sure they are using proper care when using electric space heaters. They need to make sure they are directly plugged into a wall outlet, a circuit that is designed to deal with that load. You don’t want to run an extension cord," said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
Last Wednesday, Springfield Fire braved the freezing cold temperatures to put out a working fire on Wolcott Street. Those living in the home were displaced and the arson and bomb squad found an overloaded electrical outlet was the cause of the fire.
“So they do happen, especially in cold weather," Calvi noted.
The following day, firefighters responded to an exterior fire that extended into an interior wall on Lang Street. The arson and bomb squad determined the cause was an electrical outlet malfunction.
Calvi told Western Mass News an outlet malfunction can also be caused from plugging too much into one outlet.
“That will overload the circuit as well. If you were to plug two space heaters into the same plug on the wall, that could cause a problem," Calvi added.
Fire officials also said that this time of year, you want to make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working and, of course, make sure you have working smoking detectors.
Calvi also wanted to remind homeowners with fireplaces to take care of those as well.
“Make sure your fireplace has been cleaned. We’ve had a cold snap and it's moderated, so that could help create creosote inside, so make sure you’re burning dry seasoned wood and your chimneys are clean," Calvi noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.