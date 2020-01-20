WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some cold days and nights are upon us, which means people will be turning up their heating devices.
Whether it's gas, electric, oil, or wood burning, all heating methods require maintenance and proper care.
With temperatures dropping to single digits, homeowners are looking for ways to turn up the heat. That's when local fire departments also start to see an increase in calls.
"We see a lot more people using portable space heaters, which can be dangerous for a couple reasons. They should never be plugged into an extension cord, always into a good outlet that there are no issues with, and you want to make sure you’re keeping an combustible material at least three feet away from them, said Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Seth Ellis.
Ellis told Western Mass News that they also see people using portable liquid fire heaters "...which are actually illegal in the state. They are really dangerous and put off carbon monoxide," he added.
Officials said no matter what heating system you use, it needs to be cleaned and in good working order.
"We’ll see a lot of misfires of oil fire furnaces this time of year, where they are getting too much fuel because they haven’t been serviced and that will fill the house up with smoke," Ellis noted.
Cleaning, inspections, and maintenance also goes for one of the oldest heating methods: your fireplace.
The Granville Fire Department shared these photos on Facebook after a chimney fire last week. The interior of the pipe and chimney were heavily clogged with burning creosote.
"What you burn is going to have a big impact on how dirty it gets and how fast it builds that creosote. Aged hardwood is going to be your best. It’s going to create the least amount of creosote in the chimney. You also want to make sure it’s inspected regularly, no cracks in the chimney liner because that can allow fire to get out of the chimney and fireplace and into the structure of the house," Ellis said.
The Westfield Fire Department said if you ever notice something suspicious or think there is a problem, get help immediately. Calling early can make a difference for you and first responders.
