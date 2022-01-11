SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following this past weekend's deadly apartment building fire in the Bronx, the state fire marshal is reminding residents to avoid fire and carbon monoxide hazards while heating their homes during this cold snap.
During this time of year, many people turn to space heaters for warmth, but as we saw in this past weekend's tragic fire in the Bronx, which investigators said was caused by a faulty heater, they can be dangerous if not used correctly.
“If you are using space heaters as an alternative means of heat, you should use a heater that's been tested by a recognized laboratory…It will be a label on the back from the manufacturer. Usually, it's a UL, it's called an Underwriter Laboratory. It means it's been tested and deemed safe for use in residential applications.” said Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte.
Western Mass News checked in with Piemonte to find out how to safely utilize space heaters, especially as temperatures continue to plummet across the area this week.
“Follow the manufacturer's instructions as far as installing and using, plug it directly into an outlet, make sure the outlet can handle the capacity of the heater, maintain a three-foot distance from the heater in all directions for pets and children,” Piemonte added.
You should also remember that space heaters are for temporary use only, make sure to turn them off when you leave the room or go to sleep, and if you want to be extra careful, you should unplug them.
“Also, make sure you have properly operating smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and if they do activate call 911 immediately, practice your home evacuation procedures also,” Piemonte noted.
Piemonte added that 50 percent to 60 percent of fires that happen in January and February are tied to space heaters. He also encouraged residents to evacuate their homes even if they believe a fire alarm is just a drill.
“…And you should treat all alarms when they are activated as a potential fire and evacuate the building as you should,” Piemonte said.
