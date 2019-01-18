SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the snow coupled with ice coming our way, it is possible to lose power this weekend.
Temperatures are scheduled to drop and fire officials are warning people to be careful of how they heat their homes.
In the event of a power outage this weekend, local fire officials said Friday to make sure that you are aware of how your heating your home because a careless mistake can be the difference in someone’s life.
Although there isn’t any snow on the ground in Springfield yet, its coming.
Fire officials told Western Mass News that homeowners should make sure they are keeping all the heat vents in their house clear of snow and ice.
“If we are getting a lot of snow, they need to make sure that their vents are clear of their furnace hot water heater. If those are plugged, you can have a carbon monoxide situation very quickly,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
Carbon monoxide - the colorless, ordorless gas - can mean disaster for a family if not caught quickly.
“If your carbon monoxide detectors are not working properly, you could have a very deadly situation very quickly,” Calvi noted.
Not only vents need to be clear, but if you lose power, the other ways you heat your home can be dangerous too and there are some things that you absolutely not do.
“You should not use your oven as a heat source. It’s not designed for that. It does not vent properly with the oven vent open. You should not use your stove-top burners to generate heat,” Calvi explained.
Those small tips can make the difference in keeping your family safe this weekend and the temperatures are projected to drop on Monday and if it gets cold enough, the city will open warming stations.
