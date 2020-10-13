CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You might be thinking of ways to add extra warmth to your home as temperatures start dropping.
Cold weather is starting to set in and one local fire official has a list of things to remember when using space heaters to heat your home
“You want to make sure that you always give space heaters space and keep it at least three feet from anything that can burn,” said Chicopee Fire Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh.
Collins-Kalbaugh told Western Mass News that spaces heaters aren’t meant to be the main source of warmth.
“So first of all, space heaters are not designed to be the primary heating source for a room, but a secondary or supplemental heating source, so you want to make sure you keep your permanent heating sources in good working order,” Collins-Kalbaugh explained.
She said that while they don't get a lot of calls for space heater related fires, it's important for people to understand space heaters can be dangerous and they aren't for overnight use.
“So we want to remind people you're going to use them only while you're awake and only while you're in the room with the space heater. If you need to leave the room or you're going to go to sleep, you need to turn off and unplug the space heater,” Collins-Kalbaugh noted.
There are certain areas in your home where space heaters shouldn't be kept.
“Well, you don't want to use them near water, so you wouldn't want to use a space heater in a place like the bathroom because they are an electrical object that is plugged in, so there is that risk with electrical devices,” Collins-Kalbaugh added.
In case your space heater were to catch fire, Collins-Kalbaugh said, “Always make sure that you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home. You know, working smoke detectors and CO alarms that will get you the best chance of survival when there's a fire, so we want to remind people to make sure.”
For anyone buying a space heater, Collins-Kalbaugh said to get one that automatically shuts off when it tips over.
