SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A damaging fire over the weekend has been tied to the improper disposal of ashes.
Fire investigators are warning people with fireplaces and wood stoves to be extra careful, especially as temperatures are about to plummet over the next couple of nights.
Everyone loves a warm cozy home when the weather get cold.
Tuesday, the weather is expected to feel more like January. It’s important to stay safe while trying to heating homes.
“Just to keep everything safe during this time of the year,” said Eric Rosa, a fire inspector in Springfield.
Rosa said if you heat your home with a fireplace or pellet stove, you should make sure to throw out your ashes properly.
“You should have some kind of metal can to toss out. So once your ashes are done, the wood is burnt out, take those ashes, place them into the metal can, let them cool off for a few days, you can go ahead and rinse them down with some water,” Rosa added.
Western Mass News dug deeper, looking at house fires caused by someone throwing out ashes the wrong way.
The most recent fire was a home in Ashfield on Friday, destroying the home on Norton Hill Road.
Also, in Chicopee, a family was from their house after ashes from their pellet stove were found in a vacuum outside.
In Springfield two years ago tomorrow, fireplace ashes were thrown away in a shed that sparked the fire.
“Sometimes throwing out the ashes into the garbage can cause a huge fire hazard,” Rosa said.
Rosa also advised for people to have a maintenance technician come out and check your furnace yearly.
“They check it. They will vacuum all the ashes out and make sure everything clear. Usually, the furnace has been off for a few months by then,” Rosa noted.
Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to drop and some people may start plugging in their space heaters.
Rosa wanted to warn people to not put a space heater on a rug. It could catch fire.
“With electrical space heaters, one, you want to check the wattage on those. Those should be directly plugged into the wall, but you also got to be aware of the immediate surroundings. You don't want nothing that can be flammable nearby,” Rosa said.
Some final advice: make sure you have a working fire extinguisher in your house and double-check that your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors have fresh batteries.
