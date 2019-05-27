CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the weather getting warmer, people are starting to plug in their air conditioners.
Now, in the wake of a house fire that occurred on Yvette Road in Chicopee Monday afternoon, fire departments are warning people about the potential hazards that come with turning on your air conditioning unit.
"The fire seems to have started in a back bedroom area. She saw sparks from an outlet where an air conditioner was plugged in," Deputy Chief Joseph Crevier of the Chicopee Fire Department tells us.
Deputy Chief Crevier tells Western Mass News an air conditioning unit was plugged into the wall where a young girl used pliers to manipulate a wire.
That's when a fire started, and all four people inside rushed out.
Crevier says, with temperatures rising, more people are plugging in their air conditioners.
"In the last couple days, it has been in the 80's and everyone is getting that feeling that it is time to get the air conditionings rolling, so they are all turning them on," stated Deputy Chief Crevier.
Officials say it's important you plug in your air conditioning units safely and keep belongings away from the outlet.
"It is better to plug it in with the same cord and not run a cord underneath a carpet to an extenuation cord and keep things as simple as possible. You want to keep things, like curtains, away from the outlets or stuffed animals or clothing's that's piled up against the outlet," stated Deputy Chief Crevier.
Deputy Chief Crevier says the fire caused about $90,000 in damages, and the family of five won't be allowed back inside for some time.
No one was hurt in the fire, and investigators have ruled it as an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.