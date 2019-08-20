SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are without a home after a fire on Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield.
Fire crews told Western Mass News that they responded around midnight to find a fire in the second floor bedroom.
The fire was quickly put out and there were no injuries.
There is about $15,000 worth of damage.
Investigators determined the cause to be an electrical malfunction.
