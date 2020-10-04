SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunday was the first day of Fire Prevention Week, and this year’s focus is kitchen fire safety.
“This year’s theme of Fire Prevention Week is serving up fire safety in the kitchen and it works to educate everyone about the simple but important safety steps to take when operating in the kitchen cooking,” Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said.
From October 4 to 10, fire officials across the state will work to educate communities about fire safety, but like most things during the pandemic, this year’s Fire Prevention Week will look a little different.
“We do our fire prevention division; they are actually producing webinars seeing as most of the schools in the city are doing remote learning,” Piemonte said. “The fire prevention division is making themselves available through webinars to help educate and keep the process moving forward, even though we are in the COVID pandemic.”
Fire officials said cooking is the leading cause of home fires, so there are important safety steps families should take when in the kitchen.
“If you have to leave the stove when you're cooking, turn the burners off, keep the stovetops clean of grease and dirt,” he said. “Also, keep anything that’s flammable away from the stovetop -- dishtowels, bags, paper towels.”
Piemonte said families should maintain a three-foot safety zone for children and pets around the stove. Another important tip is making sure all smoke detectors are working.
“As always, we stress the importance of doing an audible test on your smoke detectors monthly,” he said.
Everyone in the home should be able to hear the smoke detector should it go off, and families should practice fire drills.
“Especially with children, make sure they know there are two ways out and how to self-extricate from their house, the importance of calling 911, and having a meeting place outside away from the home,” Piemonte said.
