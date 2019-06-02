HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke firefighters are on scene of a fire at an abandoned building on Cabot Street which the fire department says has been 'X' out for a number of years.
The building on fire is located at 28 Cabot right near Capri Pizza between South Summer and Bridge Street.
No injuries have been reported yet.
This according to Captain Kevin Cazagnac, with the Holyoke Fire Department. He noted to Western Mass News that the city has had money set aside to demolish the building.
"The three story, multi family building is unoccupied, boarded up, and slated to be demolished later this year," Cazagnac says.
Emergency crews first learned about the fire after bystanders seeing it, dialed 9-1-1.
Firefighters were called to the scene just after 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
Black smoke could be seen from a distance away, according to Fire Lt. Maria Pelchar.
Cazagnac says no word yet if there was anyone inside the abandoned building at the time the fire started.
"The building is known to have homeless squatters enter, and is constantly being cleaned and re-secured. There has not been any reports of people in or around the building today," noted Cazagnac.
When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire in the rear of the building.
"The building is not structurally safe enough for firefighters to enter, so the fire is being fought in a defensive manor, from the exterior," added Cazagnac.
Mutual Aid has been called in from at least one surrounding community. The South Hadley Fire Chief confirms they were called to Holyoke and are covering a fire station in the city right now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. We have a crew on the way now. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6PM on ABC40 for the latest.
