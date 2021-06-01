SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters have been called to the Indian Motorcycle building on State Street in Springfield for a report of a fire.
According to Captain Drew Piemonte, with the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was first called in at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Piemonte tells Western Mass News the sprinkler system in the building quickly extinguished the flames.
"Sprinklers kept the fire in check," Piemonte told us.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are on scene checking for any extension of the fire to make sure there are no flare ups.
No word yet on the damage the fire caused.
We're told the Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating.
Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.
