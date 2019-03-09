PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a small fire at Palmer High School Saturday morning prompting multiple firefighters to respond.
The Palmer High School is located on Main Street.
The Three Rivers Fire Department tells Western Mass News they were called to a 'working fire' at the High School. This was around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Western Mass News has learned the fire started in the wood shop area, setting off the smoke detectors.
Our crew on scene confirmed there was a large amount of smoke in the first floor of the building.
The Three Rivers, Bondsville, and Palmer Fire Departments all responded to the scene with Monson providing mutual aid.
We're told the State Fire Marshal's office has been contacted and is assisting in the investigation.
No immediate word how much damage occurred.
