RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews from several departments were called to a fire at the Strathmore Mill in Russell late Wednesday night.
According to State Police, Russell police and fire crews were still on scene as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
This is the fourth time a fire has been reported at the vacant mill, which is located on Valley View Avenue, this year.
A fire was reported at the mill just last month and back in June Massachusetts State Police deemed a fire that broke out at the mill "suspicious."
The cause of the most recent fire remains under investigation.
