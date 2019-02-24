SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple emergency crews were called to 'The Fort' restaurant in Springfield for a fire in the basement.
This according to Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi.
He confirmed the fire with Western Mass News just after 10 a.m. It did go to 2-alarms, Leger reports.
Police and fire crews were on scene this morning for some time as efforts were made to find the source of the fire.
"There was an electrical fire in the main junction box coming in from the street in the basement. The fire was contained to the junction box and electrical conduit," Leger says.
The Fort is located at 8 Fort Street in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi tells Western Mass News it's estimated that around $10,000 in electrical damage occurred.
Minor smoke damage did occur to the building.
We did speak with one of the owners, Andy Yee, and he told us they were working to bring in dry ice so they don't lose product.
He says managers were at the restaurant this morning when they smelt the smoke.
Luckily, there were no reports of any injuries. Unfortunately, the restaurant was not able to open for lunch today.
Still no word if they'll be able to open up Sunday evening for dinner service.
However, were told the restaurant itself was not damaged.
Both Eversource and Columbia Gas responded to the scene. Columbia Gas were told was there as a precaution and electricity was turned off to the building by Eversource.
Police shut down the area to traffic while firefighters worked. This was in the vicinity Main St. and Fort St.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details.
