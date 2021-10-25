ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters in Orange have been able to put out a fire in the center of town at a storefront on South Main Street, fire officials confirm.
This is in the area of South Main Street and Depot, in the vicinity of Memorial Park.
According to the Orange Fire Department's Facebook page, drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.
"..avoid Central Square," the Orange Fire Department says.
Fire Chief, James Young Jr. confirming for Western Mass News that the fire occurred in a store that sits in a row of stores on South Main St.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
The Orange Fire Department reported they were actively working this fire incident at about noon time Monday.
By about 1:30 p.m., the fire department reported the fire was out.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.