SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A structure fire has been reported on Gordon Street in Springfield.
According to Springfield Fire Department Captain, Drew Piemonte, this is a "working fire."
Few details were immediately available.
What we do know at this time is that firefighters are on scene now. They have a ladder up to the roof area of the structure where some smoke could be seen billowing out.
First responders were call Gordon St. late Wednesday afternoon.
Piemonte tells Western Mass News that "all companies" are working.
We do have a crew on scene.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air on ABC40 as we follow this breaking story. As soon as more information becomes available, we'll provide an update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.