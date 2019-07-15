SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire suppression system went off at a Springfield gas station.

Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that crews responded to Cumberland Farms on Belmont Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, they found three vehicles that were covered by product from the gas station's fire suppression system, which accidentally discharged.

Tetrault noted that a male Cumberland Farms truck driver, who was unloading his truck at the time, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

City officials are now awaiting cleaning crews to arrive.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.