SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a fire suppression system went off at a Springfield gas station.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that crews responded to Cumberland Farms on Belmont Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
When firefighters arrived, they found three vehicles that were covered by product from the gas station's fire suppression system, which accidentally discharged.
Tetrault noted that a male Cumberland Farms truck driver, who was unloading his truck at the time, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
City officials are now awaiting cleaning crews to arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.