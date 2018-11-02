WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may hear the sound of gunshots in the area of Barnes Air National Guard Base Friday.
It's nothing you need to call about.
It's just firearms training at the base.
Every now and then, the men and women in our armed forces get to have a day at the range.
Friday is that day, and this training is happening Saturday and Sunday too.
The troops at Barnes are a part of a the 104th Fighter Wing in the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
Just because they're airmen, that doesn't mean they don't have to be qualified with their firearms.
At any moment, their planes could be called to hostile territory overseas, running supply and combat missions, which means time spent on the ground.
The bottom line is that there's no need to alarmed.
It's just our military doing what they do, and the people of Westfield are pretty used to noise with planes zipping overhead.
The training is expected to take place during the daylight hours.
Also happening Friday at Barnes Air National Guard Base is a tour of educators and employers on the base.
