HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One firefighter was rushed to the hospital following a fire at a vacant building Sunday night.
According to Holyoke Fire Lt. Michael Boucher, a couple of hikers in the area of Mt. Tom called 911 around 6:40 p.m. reporting a fire at the old Mt. Tom Ski Area.
Crews arrived to find the vacant main ski lodge building heavily involved in fire.
The fire proved to difficult to douse due to the limited water supply at the old ski resort.
Firefighters had to shuttle water from the hydrants back up to the scene at the mountain.
One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
As of 9:15 p.m., crews were still on scene extinguishing hot spots and are expected to remain on scene for most of the night.
Lt. Boucher could not comment on whether or not the fire is considered suspicious.
The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department.
